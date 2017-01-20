Allentown's Rodizio Grill offers BaconFest in January
Everything is better with bacon, and that's why Rodizio Grill in Allentown is hosting BaconFest until the end of January. The Brazilian steakhouse, where servers circulate offering rotisserie grilled meat from skewers, has added items such as peppered pork belly, pork skins, pork loin with bacon and parmesan, and bacon-wrapped chicken, steak and ham to its traditional menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,481,709
|'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ...
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|5
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC