Allentown's Rodizio Grill offers BaconFest in January

Everything is better with bacon, and that's why Rodizio Grill in Allentown is hosting BaconFest until the end of January. The Brazilian steakhouse, where servers circulate offering rotisserie grilled meat from skewers, has added items such as peppered pork belly, pork skins, pork loin with bacon and parmesan, and bacon-wrapped chicken, steak and ham to its traditional menu.

