Allentown's Pig Pen to reopen under n...

Allentown's Pig Pen to reopen under new ownership

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Pig Pen Sports Bar & Grill, a 30,000-square-foot entertainment complex, operated from 2009 to 2012 at 702 Union Blvd. in Allentown. The venue is expected reopen in March under new ownership and a slightly different name, Pig Pen Fun Bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min ester povington 1,472,273
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 313,139
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... 5 hr silly rabbit 5
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Jan 1 silly rabbit 5
News Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07) Jan 1 silly rabbit 53
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC