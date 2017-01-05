Allentown's Pig Pen to reopen under new ownership
Pig Pen Sports Bar & Grill, a 30,000-square-foot entertainment complex, operated from 2009 to 2012 at 702 Union Blvd. in Allentown. The venue is expected reopen in March under new ownership and a slightly different name, Pig Pen Fun Bar.
