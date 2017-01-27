Allentown native polka star Alex Meix...

Allentown native polka star Alex Meixner starring in TV commercial, soon to hit the big screen

If the one-man band polka player in the new series of television commercials for Hormel pepperoni looks familiar, it's because it's Lehigh Valley native and longtime Musikfest fixture Alex Meixner. In the commercials, Meixner, recognizable by his signature swinging hair, stomps through a small town, a museum and a poetry reading, playing accordion, a bass drum and clapping cymbals on his back and even blowing a trumpet while singing praises of the pep that Hormel pepperoni adds to food.

