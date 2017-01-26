Allentown man, 25, fatally stabbed while visiting grandma
An autopsy was set Friday on the body of 25-year-old Hector Roman-Rodriguez. The Lehigh County coroner has already said, however, that the victim was stabbed and died at Sacred Heart Hospital.
