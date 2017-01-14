A Lehighton art gem moves to Allentown
The story goes that Kline's most recognizable style - large black and white paintings that seem to consist of just a few brush strokes but are full of gesture and expression - was born from a suggestion made by his friend Willem de Kooning, another giant of abstract art, who told Kline to get himself a projector and project one of his sketches on a wall. Kline himself described the result: "A four by five inch black drawing of a rocking chair ... loomed in gigantic black strokes which eradicated any image, the strokes expanding as entities in themselves, unrelated to any entity but that of their own existence."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|1,479,504
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Susanm
|313,195
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Nitschmann parents shocked by principal's arrest (Feb '07)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC