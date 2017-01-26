6 Syrians Detained, Then Sent on Flight Home at PHL Airport
The two Christian families had secured visas and green cards months ago and were fleeing Damascus, a relative from Allentown, Pennsylvania, said. A departure board at the Philadelphia International Airport shows that US Airways Flight 796 to Tel Aviv has been canceled, Tuesday, July 22, 2014, in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Pete
|1,486,538
|Ex-Nurse Gets Six More Life Sentences (Mar '06)
|18 hr
|Phart Cart
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|11
|County official says she'll run for new judicia... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|2
|REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC