5 great Lehigh Valley doughnut shops
For the past 30 years, Bill Bernabucci has walked into Mary Ann Donut Kitchen in Allentown, taken a seat and ordered a vanilla iced doughnut. Some days he'll order two such treats if the mood strikes him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,481,881
|'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ...
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|5
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC