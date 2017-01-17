2 sought in shooting that injured 2 men at Allentown motel
Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania are searching for a pair of suspects after two men were shot at an Allentown motel. Police said the victims were shot in a room at the Super 8 at about noon Wednesday.
