2 get probation in yet another Pennsylvania streetlight scam
Two men fighting a prison sentence for bilking one Pennsylvania town out of $800,000 in a streetlight scam will spend seven years on probation for costing another municipality $160,000. A Lehigh County judge last week sentenced 70-year-old Patrick McLaine and 53-year-old Robert Kearns who had pleaded guilty to theft and conspiracy involving a street light deal for the Allentown suburb of Coplay in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,474,878
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|The Truth
|313,164
|Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child w...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|71
|Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07)
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|3
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|Shot hits woman looking out window of...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|5
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC