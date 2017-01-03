2 get probation in yet another Pennsy...

2 get probation in yet another Pennsylvania streetlight scam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Two men fighting a prison sentence for bilking one Pennsylvania town out of $800,000 in a streetlight scam will spend seven years on probation for costing another municipality $160,000. A Lehigh County judge last week sentenced 70-year-old Patrick McLaine and 53-year-old Robert Kearns who had pleaded guilty to theft and conspiracy involving a street light deal for the Allentown suburb of Coplay in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min OBAMANATION 1,474,878
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr The Truth 313,164
News Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child w... 16 hr silly rabbit 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) 20 hr silly rabbit 71
News Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07) Sat silly rabbit 3
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Jan 6 silly rabbit 5
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,369

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC