Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Sarasota Magazine

"Come and meet those dancing feet" of one of Broadway's great musical comedies, 42nd Street , when it tap dances its way into the Van Wezel. You know the plot: Starry-eyed ingA©nue Peggy Sawyer, fresh off the train from Allentown, Pa., fills in for an ailing leading lady and becomes a star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,470,281
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Susanm 313,105
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Sun silly rabbit 5
News Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07) Sun silly rabbit 53
News Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 48
News Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07) Dec 27 silly rabbit 4
the real truth about the jews Dec 27 silly rabbit 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,705

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC