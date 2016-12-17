These Be an Angel donors earn their wings
Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. America on Wheels Museum in Allentown received monetary donations from Marilyn and Gordon Barry of Allentown and Tom and Linda Merkel of Bethlehem .
