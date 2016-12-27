These Be an Angel donors earn their wings
Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown, received five boxes of women's clothing from Joseph and Veronica Horvath of Northampton.
