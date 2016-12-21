The 21 weirdest crimes of 2016 in the...

The 21 weirdest crimes of 2016 in the Lehigh Valley

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

There are crimes, and then there are weird crimes . What follows is a chronicle of the unusual, from the creepy clown scare of 2016 to an off-duty cop with a bizarre plan to stay awake to the frozen raccoon disposed of in a toilet left on a driveway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,466,455
WFMZ News 5 hr silly rabbit 3
Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a... 12 hr MAGA2016 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 hr Aquarius-wy 312,919
News Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken... 23 hr silly rabbit 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Observing DaLoser 7,984
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC