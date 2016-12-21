Shot hits woman looking out window of...
There are 3 comments on the Times News story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Shot hits woman looking out window of.... In it, Times News reports that:
Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania are investigating a gunshot that struck a woman in the head as she was looking out a window of her Allentown home. Capt.
United States
#1 Monday Dec 19
It Is Just A Perception Of Crime that a rocket propelled piece of lead grazed her head?!)$ The criminality that Allentown has been experiencing since the current administrations bully was appointed to itZ appointment with the help of the colleGET voting implementation?!)$
The city, county and state circus carnival is just beginning to rumble at various levels to the enhancement of a reel level?!)$*
#2 Friday
I am not the bullet, I am not the gun.
United States
#3 Friday
I sure hope you were not one of the likes of Obama's wife shim because all hope would be lost than, lol?!)$
