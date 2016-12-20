Restaurant review: Allentown's Karl Ehmer Quality Meats
If you're a wurst-loving fester in the Lehigh Valley, chances are Karl Ehmer Quality Meats has a spot in your heart. A regular vendor at Musikfest , Oktoberfest and Christkindlmarkt, Ehmer's is known for bratwurst, krainerwurst and my personal favorite wurst - curry wurst, which is topped with curry-flavored ketchup and served with a soft pretzel and is sehr, sehr gut .
What the the hell does Karl ehmer have to do with restaurants anymore?!)$ Walp's seemed to suffer the same demise as the infamous Pennsylvania restaurant and than there was the one on 309 descending the mountian on the way to ta aqua?!)$
Seems the infection is like and similar too a spinterZ spreading boilZ cystZ and hemrodeZ, in the northeast quadraun?!)$ Was it insourced or outsourced in this old carnival circus sideshow many sorcery trix of LVHN formally known as the great Allentown hospital circus?!)$ The biggest non profit for profit land holdings here and there and many point in between?!)$
