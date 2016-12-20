There are on the The Morning Call story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Restaurant review: Allentown's Karl Ehmer Quality Meats. In it, The Morning Call reports that:

If you're a wurst-loving fester in the Lehigh Valley, chances are Karl Ehmer Quality Meats has a spot in your heart. A regular vendor at Musikfest , Oktoberfest and Christkindlmarkt, Ehmer's is known for bratwurst, krainerwurst and my personal favorite wurst - curry wurst, which is topped with curry-flavored ketchup and served with a soft pretzel and is sehr, sehr gut .

