Restaurant review: Allentown's 99 Bottles serves interesting pub food and craft beer
You'd be right if you figured the new restaurant in downtown Allentown's PPL Center complex called 99 Bottles has a focus on beer. Owners Jim and Rob Brooks - also owners of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey team - call it an American-style gastropub, and it features a rotating list of 70 bottled and canned craft beers along with 29 bourbons, scotches and whiskeys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|Disgusted and Angry
|1,466,105
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|12 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|10
|Shot hits woman looking out window of...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|3
|stirr allentown's political pot of blue juice (Oct '14)
|Dec 21
|silly rabbit
|57
|Restaurant review: Allentown's Karl Ehmer Quali...
|Dec 20
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC