Restaurant review: Allentown's 99 Bot...

Restaurant review: Allentown's 99 Bottles serves interesting pub food and craft beer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Morning Call

You'd be right if you figured the new restaurant in downtown Allentown's PPL Center complex called 99 Bottles has a focus on beer. Owners Jim and Rob Brooks - also owners of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey team - call it an American-style gastropub, and it features a rotating list of 70 bottled and canned craft beers along with 29 bourbons, scotches and whiskeys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min Disgusted and Angry 1,466,105
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken... 12 hr silly rabbit 1
News Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o... Fri silly rabbit 10
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Fri silly rabbit 3
stirr allentown's political pot of blue juice (Oct '14) Dec 21 silly rabbit 57
News Restaurant review: Allentown's Karl Ehmer Quali... Dec 20 silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,306

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC