Police: Man tossed from bar for tossi...

Police: Man tossed from bar for tossing drink climbs back in

Friday Dec 23

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man thrown out of a bar after throwing a drink scaled a deck behind the establishment and took a seat again. WFMZ-TV reports that a bouncer at the bar told police he threw the Allentown man out, but that he then climbed the deck to return.

Allentown, PA

