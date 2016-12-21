Police: Man tossed from bar for tossing drink climbs back in
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man thrown out of a bar after throwing a drink scaled a deck behind the establishment and took a seat again. WFMZ-TV reports that a bouncer at the bar told police he threw the Allentown man out, but that he then climbed the deck to return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,466,207
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|312,911
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|7,983
|the real truth about the jews
|5 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o...
|Dec 23
|silly rabbit
|10
|Shot hits woman looking out window of...
|Dec 23
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC