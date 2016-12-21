Pa. man stabbed to death20 minutes ago
The Lehigh County coroner's office said 27-year-old Luis Alfred Guerrero of Allentown died early less than a half-hour after he was stabbed early Monday in Allentown. A second man was also stabbed and was hospitalized.
