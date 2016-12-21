Merry and bright: Lights in the Parkway, Winter Light Spectacular and Lowhill Lights of Wonder
PHOTO GALLERY: Lights in the Parkway in Allentown is open again this year, running from Wed. through Sun., 5:30-10 p.m. In Allentown, see more than a mile of illuminated displays, including a Victorian village, waving Santa and the City Without Limits logo, at Lights in the Parkway .
