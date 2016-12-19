Mayfair canceled for 2017; future uncertain
The Mayfair Festival of the Arts moved from Cedar Creek Park in Allentown to the Allentown Fairgrounds in 2013, but attendance was down, and for other reasons, the festival will not return in 2017.
