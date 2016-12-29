Lehigh Valley top places to go include 8th Annual PeepsFest, Beauty and the Beast by Sing for Ame...
New activities include make your own noisemakers with the Banana Factory Arts Center, make your own menorahs with the Jewish Community Center, and the Peeps Olympics, where kids can do four fun and exciting games such as bean bags, a challenging mini-toss and a Peeps toss. Also new this year, is the DaVinci Science Center's "Using the Force" presentation, where students discover Newton's laws of motion in fun ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,470,635
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Hanukah Hal
|313,111
|Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|5
|Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07)
|Jan 1
|silly rabbit
|53
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 27
|silly rabbit
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 27
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC