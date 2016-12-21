Lehigh Valley cities are ready to rec...

Lehigh Valley cities are ready to recycle your Christmas

Recycling the Christmas aftermath is more than re-gifting Aunt Susan's annual fruitcake, and area departments and bureaus are gearing up for the onslaught. Online shopping has meant more cardboard boxes year-round for residential recycling, but around the holidays there's a big uptick, said Joe D'Aniello, division manager for Republic Services in Allentown.

