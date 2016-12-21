Lehigh River Blues Jam to feature Hal...

Lehigh River Blues Jam to feature Hall of Fame guitarist at January show

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Morning Call

Lehigh River Blues Jam, which last year left its starting place of Catasauqua Municipal Park and split into spring and summer festivals for its 11th year, will hold its second early festival in winter in 2017, it has announced on its website. Blues Hall of Famer Bobby Kyle, with his band The Administrators, will headline a six-act, seven-hour Lehigh River Blues Jam at 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Days Inn Ballroom, 3400 Airport Road, Allentown.

