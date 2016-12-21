Hijacker of Libyan plane tells Libyan...

Hijacker of Libyan plane tells Libyan TV he is head of pro-Gaddafi party

Friday Dec 23

Dec 23 One of the men who hijacked a Libyan internal flight and diverted it to Malta told Libyan TV on Friday that he was the head of a party supporting late leader Muammar Gaddafi. The man, who gave his name as Moussa Shaha, told Libya's Channel TV station by phone that he was the head of Al-Fateh Al-Jadeed, or The New Al-Fateh.

