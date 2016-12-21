Guitarist Corey Congilio performs at ...

Guitarist Corey Congilio performs at free Martin Experience Event

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Morning Call

Learn about Martin guitars and see them in action at a Martin Experience Event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22 at Dave Phillips Music in Allentown. Martin artist and Phillipsburg native Corey Congilio is home for the holidays to share the Martin story and show off and play some guitars, from entry level and standard series models to high-end custom shop instruments.

