Felon who survived Wilson wreck had gun in pocket, cops say

One of the two men rescued late Monday morning by Wilson Borough firefighters after a rollover wreck in the 1700 block of Butler Street had a .44-caliber revolver in his pocket, borough police report. Jamil Kasim Henderson, 25, of the 200 block of Church Street in Allentown , was released April 13 from Northampton County Prison after serving some of a 21- to 42-month prison sentence, the result of an April 2015 guilty plea to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver drugs in Easton , according to borough police Chief Steven Parkansky and court records.

