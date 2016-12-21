Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged wi...

Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken driving

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Thursday, titled Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken driving.

A former state lawmaker from the Lehigh Valley faces drunken-driving charges after a traffic stop last month in Hellertown . Former Pennsylvania state Rep. Karen D. Beyer is seen in a portrait for the state Legislature's website.

silly rabbit

United States

#1 Yesterday
TheZe are the exACT types that our children make think that life is a big party and everything goeZ?!)$ The madigra advertiZementaliZtZ are just one of the many tools implemented in this crimes against humanity on American soil that seems to become one big infectious insurable peril against the federal government, for developmental is to to do there parasitic carnival circus sideshow shell trix?!)$
Local governmentZ padded expense accountZ just fill the jailZ and gutZ of there party favorZ?!)$
