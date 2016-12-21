Decades shaved off robber's sentence after verdict tossed in Northampton County
A man convicted of robbing and sexually assaulting a drug dealer in Hanover Township, Northampton County, is getting a second chance at freedom. Garry Mason Jr.'s guilty verdict and his 55-and-a-half- to 157-year prison sentence were thrown out and he took a deal to get 10 to 20 years in prison.
