Decades shaved off robber's sentence ...

Decades shaved off robber's sentence after verdict tossed in Northampton County

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Pocono Record

A man convicted of robbing and sexually assaulting a drug dealer in Hanover Township, Northampton County, is getting a second chance at freedom. Garry Mason Jr.'s guilty verdict and his 55-and-a-half- to 157-year prison sentence were thrown out and he took a deal to get 10 to 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min Disgusted and Angry 1,466,105
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken... 12 hr silly rabbit 1
News Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o... Fri silly rabbit 10
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Fri silly rabbit 3
stirr allentown's political pot of blue juice (Oct '14) Dec 21 silly rabbit 57
News Restaurant review: Allentown's Karl Ehmer Quali... Dec 20 silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,298

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC