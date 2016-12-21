Dec. 22: Electoral College, Pat Kiern...

Dec. 22: Electoral College, Pat Kiernan and garbage fines

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: New York Daily News

Allentown, Pa.: Now that the Electoral College vote has come in, we can officially call Donald Trump President-elect Trump. A more accurate statement would be King Trump and Queen Ivanka .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 20 min ThomasA 312,906
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr SASSY2 1,466,127
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o... Fri silly rabbit 10
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Fri silly rabbit 3
stirr allentown's political pot of blue juice (Oct '14) Dec 21 silly rabbit 57
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC