Celebrating Christmas Mass

Celebrating Christmas Mass

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times News

The Most Rev. Bishop John O. Barres celebrates the 5 p.m. Mass with the parishioners in the Sacred Heart Church in Palmerton on Christmas Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min My New Alias RULES 1,466,779
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 49 min NYStateOfMind 312,926
WFMZ News 2 hr silly rabbit 4
Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a... 20 hr MAGA2016 1
News Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken... Mon silly rabbit 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,697 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,683

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC