Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' player wins $103K before death

Faced with a terminal diagnosis in her battle against colon cancer , Cindy Stowell saw an appearance on "Jeopardy!" in her final months as a "good opportunity" to help others struggling against the disease by donating money she might win to cancer research. She made the most of it by winning six nights in a row and more than $103,000 in a run that ended on Wednesday's episode.

