Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, lawsuit threat
Allentown's mayor and city council have reached a budget agreement after weeks of wrangling that included a veto and a threatened lawsuit. The Morning Call reports the deal restores nearly $1 million in spending that council had cut from Mayor Ed Pawlowski's 2017 budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|moshx
|1,468,302
|Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la...
|17 min
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|312,986
|Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|2
|Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|2
|WFMZ News
|Dec 27
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC