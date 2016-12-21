Budget deal reached in Allentown afte...

Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, lawsuit threat

Allentown's mayor and city council have reached a budget agreement after weeks of wrangling that included a veto and a threatened lawsuit. The Morning Call reports the deal restores nearly $1 million in spending that council had cut from Mayor Ed Pawlowski's 2017 budget.

