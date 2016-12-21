Budget deal reached in Allentown afte...

Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, lawsuit threat

Allentown's mayor and city council have reached a budget agreement after weeks of wrangling that included a veto and a threatened lawsuit. The Morning Call reports the deal restores nearly $1 million in spending that council had cut from Mayor Ed Pawlowski's 2017 budget.

silly rabbit

United States

#1 18 min ago
Sounds too much like the addvasarial circus carnival of the newly acquired land park land deal as well as the water war capitol downtown deal with no signs of the hastel takeover tactiks employees by the notorious Hamilton street gang o thugs that name are not on the digitalized gang tool?!)$
