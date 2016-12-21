Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, lawsuit threat
There are 1 comment on the New Jersey Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, lawsuit threat. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:
Allentown's mayor and city council have reached a budget agreement after weeks of wrangling that included a veto and a threatened lawsuit. The Morning Call reports the deal restores nearly $1 million in spending that council had cut from Mayor Ed Pawlowski's 2017 budget.
United States
#1 18 min ago
Sounds too much like the addvasarial circus carnival of the newly acquired land park land deal as well as the water war capitol downtown deal with no signs of the hastel takeover tactiks employees by the notorious Hamilton street gang o thugs that name are not on the digitalized gang tool?!)$
