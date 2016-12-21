BRIEF-Vitol and Helios Investment to ...

BRIEF-Vitol and Helios Investment to buy Shell's stake in Vivo for $250 mln

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Reuters

MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 Mexican factory exports bounced back in November from a deep slump in the previous month, while the unemployment rate held steady, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. Adjusted for seasonal swings, factory exports rose 4.6 percent in November from October, when they had their sharpest drop in nearly four years.

