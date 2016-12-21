BRIEF-Vitol and Helios Investment to buy Shell's stake in Vivo for $250 mln
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 Mexican factory exports bounced back in November from a deep slump in the previous month, while the unemployment rate held steady, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. Adjusted for seasonal swings, factory exports rose 4.6 percent in November from October, when they had their sharpest drop in nearly four years.
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|flack
|1,466,270
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Brian_G
|312,912
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|the real truth about the jews
|10 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o...
|Dec 23
|silly rabbit
|10
|Shot hits woman looking out window of...
|Dec 23
|silly rabbit
|3
