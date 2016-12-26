Beating post-holiday blues: Good Shepherd experts offer coping tips
Mary Haas of Allentown uses the elliptical machine at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation's Optimal Fitness. Depression at the holidays can be tough, but exercise and yoga can help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot
|1,466,421
|Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a...
|4 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|312,919
|WFMZ News
|7 hr
|Kathy
|2
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|the real truth about the jews
|22 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC