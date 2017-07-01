'Too much, too fast': Collin County feeling growing pains from traffic, density, developments
For years, top civic and elected officials across Collin County have boasted about their top-quality schools, family-friendly communities and vast expanses of open land ripe for development. Their efforts have attracted people in droves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|50 min
|neighbor
|1,891
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Jun 28
|tiredofcorruption
|92
|Michele montalvo
|Jun 26
|Lix
|2
|Raleigh House-Low Income Apts
|Jun 26
|Dallas886
|1
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Jun 25
|I P Standing
|3
|BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Joseph Watson
|23
|North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ...
|Jun 13
|Simran
|11
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC