Growing pains hit Collin County
For years, top civic and elected officials across Collin County have boasted about their top-quality schools, family-friendly communities and vast expanses of open land ripe for development. If that pace continues, the county could double its current population before 2035 and exceed the populations of Dallas and Tarrant counties by 2050.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|6 hr
|GayUsA
|4
|Mosquito problems
|21 hr
|Col Tremordian re...
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|neighbor
|1,907
|Afterschool programs
|Mon
|Kurtz74
|1
|'Too much, too fast': Collin County feeling gro...
|Jul 2
|Buck Turdgidson
|1
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Jun 28
|tiredofcorruption
|92
|Michele montalvo
|Jun 26
|Lix
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC