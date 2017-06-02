Watchdog: How a school district uses ...

Watchdog: How a school district uses its power to tilt a tax-increase election in its favor

If taxpayers get to vote 'yes' or 'no' on whether they want a school tax increase, odds of winning are steep. One little school district of 4,000 students shows how sophisticated a government can be when it comes to getting what it wants - more money.

