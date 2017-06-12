So Long, Farewell: Ronald Nash, Mick Ellis to Leave Iowa Football Team
Kicker Mick Ellis and receiver Ronald Nash will continue their education at the University of Iowa, but will no longer be members of the football program. Linebacker Angelo Garbutt will transfer and continue his career elsewhere.
