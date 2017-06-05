North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn About Islam
Just as they do every week, the Islamic Association of Allen opened their doors to curious non-Muslims, wanting to ask questions about Islam. Reid did not know that earlier in the day, protesters and counter-protesters squared off at the Mosque in Richardson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|neighbor
|1,786
|Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08)
|Jun 7
|Angelina
|170
|Giant Swarm of Bees Removed
|Jun 6
|Big duke 6
|1
|The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ...
|Jun 5
|Farting Bee
|2
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|May 28
|Hutchinson crooks
|59
|Pentagon Official Backs Push to Hire Veterans i...
|May 20
|Big Duke 6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC