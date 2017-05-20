Giant Swarm of Bees Removed

Giant Swarm of Bees Removed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Beekeepers removed two swarms of bees from an Allen neighborhood Monday, one of them the largest beekeeper Charles Adams had ever seen. Beekeepers removed two swarms of bees from an Allen neighborhood Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ... 8 hr Farting Bee 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr neighbor 1,715
Testing Jun 2 PlanoGal 2
News Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08) Jun 1 campus report 169
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) May 28 Hutchinson crooks 59
Garland Soccer (Mar '15) May 26 Soapboxmom 48
Review: Blue Moon AC & Heat Installation (Feb '13) May 23 Anon 2
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC