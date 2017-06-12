Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
There are 1 comment on the The Shorthorn story from Monday Jun 12, titled Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month.
In honor of LGBT Pride Month, the North Texas Pride Foundation hosted its seventh annual North Texas Pride Festival on Saturday in downtown Plano. Children play a fishing game June 10 at the seventh annual North Texas Pride Festival in downtown Plano.
#1 Tuesday Jun 13
Great,,,now you boys can take a squat in most ladies rooms,,
