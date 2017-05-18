Pentagon Official Backs Push to Hire ...

Pentagon Official Backs Push to Hire Veterans in Collin Co.

Lt. Col. Derwin Brown flew in to Allen from the Pentagon Thursday to speak to local business owners about the benefits of employing military veterans.

