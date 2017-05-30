Paris Austin receives release from Bo...

Paris Austin receives release from Boise State

Thursday May 11

Boise State sophomore point guard Paris Austin has received his release from the university, Scout's Evan Daniels reported Thursday morning. Austin averaged a career-high 12.3 points per game last season, finishing as the second-leading scorer behind Chandler Hutchison.

