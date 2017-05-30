Paris Austin receives release from Boise State
Boise State sophomore point guard Paris Austin has received his release from the university, Scout's Evan Daniels reported Thursday morning. Austin averaged a career-high 12.3 points per game last season, finishing as the second-leading scorer behind Chandler Hutchison.
