Millions of square feet of office, re...

Millions of square feet of office, retail and homes planned for Allen project

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A new corporate and mixed-use campus on the way in Allen is being planned with almost a dozen office buildings attract businesses. Houston-based developer Hines is building the high-density project on more than 100 acres at the southwest corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road on Allen's north side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr guest 1,577
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... Wed Buck turgidson 1
Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13) Tue Pam 20
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) May 7 Hutchinson crooks 58
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
News Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart May 3 I P Standing 1
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Collin County was issued at May 11 at 2:43PM CDT

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC