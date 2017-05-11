Millions of square feet of office, retail and homes planned for Allen project
A new corporate and mixed-use campus on the way in Allen is being planned with almost a dozen office buildings attract businesses. Houston-based developer Hines is building the high-density project on more than 100 acres at the southwest corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road on Allen's north side.
