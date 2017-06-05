Memorial Day Ceremony at Ridgeview Me...

Memorial Day Ceremony at Ridgeview Memorial Park

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: North Texas e-News

The 10th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Ridgeview Memorial Park will be held Monday, May 29, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Located at 2525 Central Expressway North, between McKinney and Allen, this annual event honoring the memories of all deceased veterans who honorably served their country is sponsored by VFW 'Lone Star' Post 2150; Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home; and Collin County Freedom Fighters.com . - 'Honoring the Heroes of WWI' - RONNIE 'RD' FOSTER, USMC, Vietnam Veteran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08) 7 hr Angelina 170
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr neighbor 1,725
News Giant Swarm of Bees Removed Tue Big duke 6 1
News The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ... Jun 5 Farting Bee 2
Testing Jun 2 PlanoGal 2
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) May 28 Hutchinson crooks 59
Garland Soccer (Mar '15) May 26 Soapboxmom 48
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,703 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC