Developers ponder prime building site in Allen for huge mixed-use project
Owners of a high-profile corner at North Central Expressway and State Highway 121 are working on ambitious development plans. The idea for the 238-acre vacant tract is to create a project similar to Richardson's CityLine mixed-use development or the hugely successful Legacy West project in Plano.
