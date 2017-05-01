Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-use project in Allen
Houston developer Hines is close to revealing plans for a major mixed-use project on State Highway 121 in Allen. The more than 100-acre development would be on vacant land at the southeast corner of S.H. 121 and Alma Road, just south of McKinney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
