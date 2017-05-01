Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart
Hundreds of people packed into Anna's newest grocery story Wal-Mart on Wednesday to celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting. A DJ, the Anna High School Marching Band and Anna cheerleaders pumped up the crowd and got people dancing at 7 a.m. The store located at the intersection of FM 455 and Highway 75 is the first of its kind in Anna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Melissa Tribune.
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|guest
|1,531
|Krisna temple
|10 hr
|I P Standing
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|10 hr
|R Smith
|2
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Apr 25
|paradise
|2
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Rei
|57
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Apr 19
|Bromhead
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC