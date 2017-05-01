Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart

Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Anna Melissa Tribune

Hundreds of people packed into Anna's newest grocery story Wal-Mart on Wednesday to celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting. A DJ, the Anna High School Marching Band and Anna cheerleaders pumped up the crowd and got people dancing at 7 a.m. The store located at the intersection of FM 455 and Highway 75 is the first of its kind in Anna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Melissa Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 hr guest 1,531
Krisna temple 10 hr I P Standing 3
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... 10 hr R Smith 2
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... Apr 25 paradise 2
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Apr 21 Rei 57
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,249 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC