Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart

Hundreds of people packed into Anna's newest grocery story Wal-Mart on Wednesday to celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting. A DJ, the Anna High School Marching Band and Anna cheerleaders pumped up the crowd and got people dancing at 7 a.m. The store located at the intersection of FM 455 and Highway 75 is the first of its kind in Anna.

