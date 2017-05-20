Anais Chalendard presents Allen Civic...

Anais Chalendard presents Allen Civic Ballet's Summer Program

ANAIS CHALENDARD, principal dancer of the Boston Ballet, will be a member of the faculty for the Allen Civic Ballet's Summer Program which will take place on June 5, 6 & 7, 2017 in Allen, Texas. ANAIS CHALENDARD received her training in Marseille under the guidance of Dominique Khalfouni and Marie-Claude Dubus at the Ecole National de Danse de Marseille Roland Petit .

