Anais Chalendard presents Allen Civic Ballet's Summer Program
ANAIS CHALENDARD, principal dancer of the Boston Ballet, will be a member of the faculty for the Allen Civic Ballet's Summer Program which will take place on June 5, 6 & 7, 2017 in Allen, Texas. ANAIS CHALENDARD received her training in Marseille under the guidance of Dominique Khalfouni and Marie-Claude Dubus at the Ecole National de Danse de Marseille Roland Petit .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|guest
|1,568
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|19 hr
|Hutchinson crooks
|58
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|Sun
|bakahle
|1
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|Sun
|bakahle
|1
|Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart
|May 3
|I P Standing
|1
|Krisna temple
|May 2
|I P Standing
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC